Police officers flagged down in Old City following fatal shooting

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police were flagged down in the Old City early Saturday morning by people seeking help for a gunshot victim. According to a release from the department, officers on Central Street near Jackson Avenue were alerted around 3:10 a.m. to a car where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center where she died shortly after her arrival. An initial investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue in East Knoxville.

Knoxville Police are asking that anyone with information relevant to the investigation call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, email at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

