KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local healthcare systems and pharmacies are saying monoclonal antibody treatments are harder to find statewide due to tighter restrictions. At first, states were able to freely order the treatments from distributors — now, the Department of Health and Human Services is in control of who receives the treatments and how many.

This has put a strain on places like UT Medical Center and local pharmacies. Monoclonal antibody treatments have been readily available for patients who have become critically ill with COVID-19 and who are considered at high risk.