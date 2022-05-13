KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-40 Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-40 East just east of Papermill Drive around 3 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a man ran into the road for reasons that remain unknown at this time and was subsequently struck by a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-40. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.” Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland

The crash shut down all but one lane of eastbound I-40 in the area as emergency crews responded to the area, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

No other injuries were reported. Crash Reconstruction investigators responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 or text *T-N* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at 865-539-2409.