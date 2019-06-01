Police recanvass Knoxville neighborhood in search of clues in 2017 homicide Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department continued their efforts Friday afternoon to solve an open homicide investigation from 2017.

Brandon Moles, 22, was killed on Jourolman Avenue on New Year's Day 2017 during an argument over drugs.

"Still feels like there's a hole inside of me. I know time does help, but I feel like if somebody would help and tell us something about what happened it would probably help me a little bit," Moles's mom told us.

Officers began re-canvassing the Western Heights Housing Development on Friday to look for any additional information concerning the case.

Officers tried to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything and passed out flyers detailing what happened that day more than two years ago.

"It's a matter of saturating the area and just trying to shake loose new information," said Inv. Chas Terry. "Hopefully this type of tragedy won't affect your family. But if it does just keep in mind that when your turn comes, you will want people to talk, you will want people to help. We can't keep having this sense of those who require our assistance the most cooperate the least."

The lead investigator says they have never stopped working the case.