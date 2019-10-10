Police release name of ‘mummified body’ found in shed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mummified body found in a shed Sunday has been identified as Donald Moore, 66, Knoxville Police said Thursday.

Three people on Monday were charged in connection to the death on Monday, but name of the victim had not been released, pending notification of his family.

Tommy Rose, 62, Deborah Gister, 41, and Christina McCormack, 48, were charged on Monday with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after a body was found wrapped in a tarp inside a storage shed at 2306 Greenfield Lane.

According to the warrant, a source told the Knoxville Police Department on Sunday that a man was stabbed in the eye leading to his death. The source said she was told by Gister that the reason the victim was killed was to “collect his Social Security benefits.”

KPD went to the home and detected a strong odor. The odor grew stronger as investigators made their way to the storage building in the back of the property.

“Investigators were able to look into the shed through an opening in the cinder blocks,” the warrant says. “Investigators could see a tarp with what appeared to be (a) human-shaped figure.”

The man’s body may have been there for weeks.

