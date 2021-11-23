CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Police released a vehicle description in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash in Clinton on Saturday morning.

The Clinton Police Department says they’re looking for an early-2000s GMC extended cab pickup truck with heavy front-end damage. CPD is still searching for the driver of the vehicle that left 39-year-old Jordan Pitts dead after hitting him at Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police say Pitts was headed to work on a motorized bike on Clinch Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit by the truck near Portwood Rd. and the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department, Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-259-1209.

