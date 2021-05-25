Police respond to attempted abduction at McMinn Soccer Complex

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Athens Police are investigating an incident involving a man who reportedly attempted to abduct an Athens Middle School student at the McMinn Soccer Complex Tuesday afternoon.

Athens Police Department reports officers were dispatched to the complex on McMinn Avenue after the 12-year-old student claimed a man attempted to abduct her.

When they arrived, officers learned that the student reported that she believed a man attempted to abduct her while students and faculty were on the soccer field as she went to the restrooms near the edge of the field.

She told officers the man came from the backside of the bathroom and approached her. The man allegedly attempted to grab her, but she was able to run away from him. The student told teachers of what happened, and they immediately called law enforcement.

According to the student, the man was described as white, around 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a brown raincoat and black shoes. He also may have been wearing gloves.

Another student said they saw the male, and gave a similar clothing description; adding that the man was wearing a blue cap with a yellow or gold ‘C’ on it.

Athens Police Chief Couch says, “This is an evolving situation, and the police department is actively investigating. We never want anyone to panic, but we believe that it is best to err on the side of caution any time we have knowledge that something potentially dangerous is going on in our community. To that end, we recommend that parents be especially vigilant as we try to ascertain further details.”

Anyone with information about this situation is encouraged to immediately contact McMinn County Dispatch at 423-745-3687.