GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents in Greeneville are being told to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street as police respond to a barricaded subject inside a house.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) notified the public of a significant amount of police officers and emergency personnel responding to the area.

Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street; image courtesy of Google Maps

Greeneville PD Captain Timothy Davis told our sister station WJHL that the suspect is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Davis added that the GPD considers all barricaded suspects armed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.