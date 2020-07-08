KPD responds to reported collision with pedestrian in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police responded to a reported incident involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at the intersection of N. Harrison Street & E. Magnolia Avenue.

According to police, the call came out around 8 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at East Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street. The male victim who was struck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared the victim was jaywalking when he was hit by the vehicle and that no charges are expected for the motorist. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available.

