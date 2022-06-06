KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a 49-year-old bicyclist on Central Street.

On June 4 around 11:15 p.m., police stopped a Volvo Cross Country on Willow Avenue and Patton Street because the car didn’t have a license plate. Police claim that the driver drove away as they approached it and began heading west on Willow Avenue towards Central Street.

Police didn’t pursue the car but received a call minutes later from a bicyclist who was hit by the same driver on Central Street near Willow Avenue.

The bicyclist was hit head-on by a Volvo, which fled the scene, according to KPD.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was described to be a Black male, 30-years-old and appears to be bald.





Police are asking if anyone knows any information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, going online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or by on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.