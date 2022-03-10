MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Maryville are searching for a missing teenage girl Thursday and asking for the public’s help in locating her.

According to the Maryville Police Department, Izzabelle Jenkins-Chambers of Maryville is a 15-year-old who was last seen on Andrea Drive on Wednesday, March 9 around 9:30 a.m.

Maryville Police said in a social media post that Izzabelle is a white female with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’01” and weighing 115 pounds. She was seen wearing black shorts, black leggings, a black hoodie, yellow tennis shoes and carrying a black duffel bag. Photos of the missing teen are also shared in the police agency’s post.

If anybody has any information that might assist the Maryville Police Department in locating Izzabelle, you’re asked to please call 911 or contact Lieutenant Scott Spicer at 865-273-3835