MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Police report the family of Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown say she hasn’t been home in almost two weeks.

They have, however, been in contact with her recently via phone. Brown is 4’9″ and weighs 95 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Have any information or have seen her? You’re asked to call 423-585-2701.