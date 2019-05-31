Police searching for missing White Pine 15-year-old

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam Kyle Fowler. (White Pine Police Dept.)

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) - Police are searching for missing teen out of White Pine who they say not to approach if seen.

According to White Pine Police Department, Adam Kyle Fowler, 15, is described as a white male, standing 5'9" and weighing 275 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen carrying a red and black backpack wearing white Converse shoes, black pants, and a striped shirt.

Police also saying if you see Adam, please do not approach.

Call WPPD at 865-674-7771 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.