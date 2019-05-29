Police searching for missing White Pine teen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam Fowler [ + - ] Video

Police in White Pine are asking for your help as they search for a missing teenager.

Adam Fowler was last seen in the Parkertown Road area of White Pine on Sunday.

He is 5' 9" and weighs around 300 pounds. Fowler has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and black backpack and white converse shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the White Pine police at 865-674-2555.

