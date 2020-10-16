Police searching for pair suspected in Knoxville liquor store theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are working to identify two people suspected of stealing from an East Knoxville liquor store.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, the two suspects stole from D’s Wine and Liquor on Charlie Haun Drive. Law enforcement officers are hoping someone will be able to identify them from a surveillance photo.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
