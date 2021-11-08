KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are seeking information after a body was found in an abandoned house on West Barton Ridge Rd. in Greeneville Sunday afternoon. The body has been identified as Caitlin Crum, 20, of Greene County.

Crum’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy. The cause of death is being investigated as police await the results of the autopsy. Greenville Police are asking anyone with information to contact:

Captain Tim Davis (tdavis@greenevillepd.org/(423)787-6193)

Lt. David White (dwhite@greenevillepd.org/(423)783-2834)

Detective Gina Holt (gholt@greenevillepd.org/(423)783-2815)

