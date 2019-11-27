Police seek information to locate trio missing for 2 years

Bonnie Drane, William Inklebarger and Brenda Carroll were reported missing from Knoxville in early 2018. (Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigators are seeking any information that could lead to the whereabouts three people who disappeared from Knoxville in early 2018.

Bonnie Drane, 47, was reported missing on January 10, 2018, and last seen on Dec. 27, 2017, while visiting a family member at UT Medical Center.

Drane left the hospital in a 1998 silver Honda Accord, which was later found on Jan. 21, 2018, at an apartment complex on Bridalwood Drive. She is described as a white female approximately 5’7” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

William Inklebarger, 42, was reported missing on January 12, 2018 and last seen on Dec. 29, 2017, by his father at a motel room at 1500 N. Cherry St.

On Jan. 5, 2018, Inklebarger’s father went to check on his son at the motel room. The subject was not there so he left a note. The father returned again on Jan. 11, 2018, and was allowed in the room by the manager, where he found most of his son’s belongings.

The room was the same when Inklebarger’s father returned two days later. Inklebarger is described as a white male approximately 6’0” and 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Brenda Carroll, 48, was reported missing on March 19, 2018, and last heard from on Jan. 1, 2018, when she contacted her sister on Facebook messenger.

She was believed to be in the company of both Drane and Inklebarger, who she had been living with. Carroll was reportedly seen with Drane on Dec. 27, 2017, when Drane was visiting her family member at the UT Medical Center.

She is described as a white female approximately 5’1” and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry blond hair.

Drane, Inklebarger and Carroll are associates who inhabited the same social circle, lacked a permanent residence and frequented each other’s company, Knoxville Police said. All three had a history of substance abuse, though it is out of character for them to go long periods without contacting their families, police said in a news release.

If anyone has any information they are asked to please call 865-215-7212 or message the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

