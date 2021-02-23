Police seek vehicle in North Knoxville hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Washington Pike near Broadway around 10:20 p.m. where a male victim had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition, a KPD spokesperson said.

Based on officer investigation and evidence at the scene, the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on Washington Pike towards the Pilot gas station when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, described as a red older model Chevy Cobalt, fled the scene east on Washington Pike.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the involved vehicle is urged to call the KPD hit-and-run investigator at 865-215-7370 or the KPD motors unit at 865-215-8638. Tipsters can remain anonymous.