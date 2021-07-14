Police: Sevierville man charged after shooting a man in the leg during road rage incident

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man in the leg during what officers are calling a road rage incident in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge Police say that officers were dispatched to an incident where shots were fired during an incident of road rage before the city limits Tuesday on River Divide Road at around 3:37 p.m. As they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told officers that he was being followed by another driver who was driving in an aggressive manner. He then pulled over to allow the other driver to pass him, but the vehicle pulled in behind him.

After that, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was transported to Leconte Medical Center for treatment. The shooter then fled the scene, but witnesses gave a vehicle description to officers along with other helpful information. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle behind a business and arrested the suspect, Julian Jay Dumas, and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a prohibited weapon.