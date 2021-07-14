Police: Sevierville man charged after shooting a man in the leg during road rage incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man in the leg during what officers are calling a road rage incident in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge Police say that officers were dispatched to an incident where shots were fired during an incident of road rage before the city limits Tuesday on River Divide Road at around 3:37 p.m. As they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told officers that he was being followed by another driver who was driving in an aggressive manner. He then pulled over to allow the other driver to pass him, but the vehicle pulled in behind him.

After that, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was transported to Leconte Medical Center for treatment. The shooter then fled the scene, but witnesses gave a vehicle description to officers along with other helpful information. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle behind a business and arrested the suspect, Julian Jay Dumas, and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Lady Vols legend Candace Parker to be first-ever woman on NBA 2K cover

Tyson Foods updates recall alert with additional products

Knox County grand jury indicts suspect in vehicular homicide of toddler

Knoxville man charged in fatal strip club shooting

Knox Pro Soccer to announce Club name tomorrow

Marijuana questions bill introduced at Tennessee General Assembly; Knoxville lawmakers weigh in