Police: Suspect arrested near Summit Hill gas station with assistance from K-9 Jack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is behind bars after a physical struggle during his arrest in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 in which Knoxville police’s K-9 officer successfully assisted.

On Friday, Knoxville Police Department released the details of the arrest of Derek Peterson, 32, and how K-9 Jack helped in what was a physically demanding apprehension.

It began with a suspicious vehicle call Tuesday around 3 a.m. that KPD officers responded to at the Weigel’s located at 411 E. Summit Hill Drive; with officers observing several hand-to-hand drug transactions.

Police approached the vehicle and spoke with two of the occupants, when the passenger of the vehicle became nervous. That passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle and when officers tried to place handcuffs on him, he began to resist.

A physical altercation occurred between the passenger and police.

The passenger, identified as Derek Peterson, 32, fled on foot toward Willow Avenue.

That’s when KPD released K-9 Jack to aid in Peterson’s apprehension.

K-9 Jack was able to help his fellow officers arrest Peterson after what KPD officials called “a lengthy struggle,” in which two KPD officers were punched in the face and the suspect tried to choke K-9 Jack. None of the officers, including the four-legged officer, required medical attention despite the altercation.

Officers searched Peterson and found “a significant amount of suspected narcotics.” Peterson also had outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell and theft, police said.

Peterson was booked into the Knox County Detention Center for two counts of assault, two counts of simple possession, criminal impersonation and evading arrest among other charges.

Derek Peterson. (Photo via KPD)

