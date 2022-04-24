KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two people were reportedly shot in the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road.

At around 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Knoxville Police Department officers found a male victim was found on Taylor Homes Road suffering from a gunshot. KPD said his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A short time later, KPD says another victim who had been shot went to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was taken to UT Medical Center and police say he is expected to survive.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. To contact Crime Stoppers, you can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.