Police urge parents not to leave children, pets alone inside vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather gets warmer, the Sevierville Police Department is urging parents and pet owners to be aware of the potential danger of leaving their children or pets alone inside a vehicle.

According to SPD, few minutes inside a car during the summer can become deadly. When the outside air temperature is just 85 degrees, it takes 10 minutes or less for the interior temperature of a vehicle to reach over 100 degrees.

In Tennessee, it is legal to break a window if you see a child or pet in distress inside a locked vehicle. First, ensure the car is locked, that the child or animal is in imminent danger if not immediately removed and call 911.

KidsandCars.org says that on average, 37 children die each year from heat-related injuries while trapped inside a vehicle.