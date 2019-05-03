Local News

Police warn of phone scam targeting hotels in Pigeon Forge

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 08:29 AM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 08:29 AM EDT

Police warn of phone scam targeting hotels in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is warning of a phone scam that's impacting local hotels.

We're told a scammer calls the front desk and requests a room number. When the visitor picks up, they claim they're the front desk. The caller tells the hotel guest that their credit card was declined and asks for their information once again.

Police warning to hang up and contact management or go to the front desk if you receive a call like this.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center