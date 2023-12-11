KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new poll is showing that a majority of City of Knoxville residents are in support of the mayor’s Missing Middle Housing plan.

In collaboration with East Tennessee REALTORS, a survey by polling firm American Strategies found that 64% of Knoxville residents are in support of the plan.

Affordable housing has been an ongoing topic of discussion in Knoxville and across the country. At a city council meeting in September, renters held a demonstration to express frustration with rising housing costs.

“It’s driving us locals out that have been here for our entire lives,” renter Hannah Freeman said at the city council meeting. “our families have made Knoxville.”

She witnessed the rising costs at her own apartment.

“Our rent almost got doubled. So, mine went from $880 to $1395, which is over a $500 increase,” she said.

Through Mayor Indya Kincannon’s plan, she is hoping to increase housing options by changing zoning laws in select neighborhoods to allow for more townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and small-scale apartment buildings.

Hancen Sale with East Tennessee REALTORS said this will benefit many residents who don’t need a large space.

“The goal is to increase housing affordability, right now we’re seeing that a large share, 41%, of City of Knoxville residents live by themselves, yet a very much smaller percentage of our housing stock is studio, one bedroom,” Sale said.

He also said the law changes would affect a small amount of neighborhoods.

“Essentially the zoning amendments are to, in a small number of neighborhoods in the cities urban core that are already served by infrastructure with transit close by, to allow new types of housing that we call middle housing,” Sale said.

For many residents, changes are long overdue.

“Housing is a basic need, it is not a commodity,” Freeman said.

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission is voting on the plan at its meeting Thursday. If passed, the plan will move on to city council.