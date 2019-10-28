Popeyes to bring back chicken sandwich on Nov. 3

WSPA) – Popeyes announced Monday they will be selling their chicken sandwich again starting this weekend after selling out within two weeks of its August release.

The company tweeted Monday morning, “Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. ”

Popeyes sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches within two weeks of launch back in August and temporarily suspended the production of the sandwich.

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.

This time, the restaurants will reportedly hire an additional 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.