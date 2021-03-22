Popular Knoxville donut shop set to reopen three years after closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular local donut shop is officially reopening its doors this weekend.

Makers Donuts will hold its grand opening at 1336 E Emory Road on Saturday, March 27. The donut shop made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend after closing its doors back in 2018.

The business closed back in February 2018, deciding it was time to hand over the business to a new owner.

“We have started Makers, and now we feel like it’s ready to be sold to somebody who wants to grow it and nurture it and continue to be a part of Knoxville,” then-owner Sara Alsobrooks said in 2018. “Makers will still be in Knoxville. Makers is definitely something that was… born out of this neighborhood and this community.”

Makers Donuts was planning a return in 2020 before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic last March.

The shop will officially be back this weekend. Makers donuts will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will be open until they sell out.