Popular Maryville donuts available at new coffee shop in South Knoxville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Richy Kreme Donuts first opened in 1948 and has since become a staple in Maryville. Now the store is expanding to have its sweets sold at a new coffee shop in South Knoxville.

Common Place Coffee and Community opened up business last week and Richy Kreme is on the menu. They also sell drip espresso, handcraft cold brew and nitro coffee along with tea and other drinks.

Common Place is at 6000 Chapman Highway and is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

