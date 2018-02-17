Popular North Knoxville doughnut shop closing, for now

If you love Makers Donuts off North Broadway in Knoxville, be sure to stop by this weekend. The popular doughnut shop is closing, at least for now.

The owners posted on Facebook Thursday night that they’ve had a problem with their lease. They’ve decided it’s time to hand over the business to a new owner who can continue to grow the Makers brand in Knoxville.

“We have started Makers, and now we feel like it’s ready to be sold to somebody who wants to grow it and nurture it and continue to be a part of Knoxville,” said owner Sara Alsobrooks. “Makers will still be in Knoxville. Makers is definitely something that was… born out of this neighborhood and this community.”

The owners say the shop is only closing until a new owner buys it and reopens it. They say there have already been several offers. The owners say they’ll train the new owners so the taste stays just as sweet.

Makers will be selling late night doughnuts until midnight Friday. They’ll also be open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.