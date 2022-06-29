OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For weeks, social media posts claimed that the Oak Ridge National Laboratory was experimenting on ways to find a parallel universe. America’s largest multi-program research lab took to social media Tuesday to dispel the confusion around their research on dark matter.

Research scientist Leah Broussard, who leads the project, said in a video shared by ORNL on Tuesday that they are exploring the connection between neutrons and dark matter. The project is focused on finding out if neutrons can move through walls, not a parallel universe.

“For a particle physicist, when we use the word ‘portal’ it’s figurative,” she said. “We’re looking for new ways that the matter we know and understand that makes up our universe might interact with the dark matter that makes up majority of the universe, which we don’t understand.”

Broussard explained that their experiments used with tubes, a magnet and a blocked end. The neutron is supposed to go through the tubes and either be stopped or go through the magnet.

If the neutrons pass through the magnet, then there’s a possibility that a “portal” was created for them to go through objects, according to Broussard.

She said that early stories about her research coincided with the new season release of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things and she was frequently contacted by people looking to volunteer to explore any alternate universes.

“I think for a lot of people, they could draw these very strong parallels between what was happening in the show, where we’re opening portals to other dimensions, and my research,” Broussard said. “I was contacted a lot by people who wanted to volunteer to go into the other dimension and explore, but that’s not what my research is about!”

Broussard also said that the lab has not found any portals or new interactions with the neutrons and the “dark sector.” However, more research and experiments will be done in the future to determine if there’s a connection between neutrons and dark matter.

“It’s still possible that the neutrons are turning into dark matter in a way are experiment wasn’t sensitive to so we are still planning more sensitive searches and future experiments at the high flux isotope reactor,” she concluded.