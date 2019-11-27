Portion of Henley, Church streets closed through Thanksgiving for electric repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Repairs to the downtown electric system will close a northbound and southbound lane of Henley Street and the eastbound lane of W. Church Avenue through Thanksgiving.

The Knoxville Utilities Board is making immediate repairs following damage from a third-party dig in. Work began Tuesday morning and will continue until completed.

The inside northbound and southbound lanes of Hensley street between Clinch Avenue and Cumberland Avenue will be closed. Eastbound W. Church Avenue between Henley Street and Locust Street will also be shut down.

Westbound traffic on Church Avenue will be maintained. Motorists are advised to be aware of crews and to expect possible delays in the area.