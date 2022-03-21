KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Possibilities of storms and colder temperatures are heading this way.

Tuesday will be mostly warm with a high of 75 and low of 58. Making it a perfect day for outdoor plans.

Later in the night on Tuesday we will become Weather AWARE as a storm system starts moving this way. Rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with possibilities of thunder as well.

Meteorologists say to grab an umbrella on your way out the door on Wednesday as thunder and rain could still be happening.

There is a low-end threat for some severe storms later in the day on Wednesday. The cold front will start to push its way through as well.

Stay up to date on the forecast and make sure you have multiple ways to be alerted in case of severe weather.

