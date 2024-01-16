KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The show must go on, and performances of WICKED will still be happening at the Tennessee Theatre.

Tennessee Theatre executive director Becky Hancock issued a statement on Tuesday that the performances of WICKED scheduled for this week will be continue as originally scheduled.

She explained that because postponing the shows wasn’t an option for the tour or Tennessee Theatre, the shows will go on, allowing ticketholders who are able to attend to see the performance as planned.

Viewers have been contacting WATE throughout the day Tuesday with concerns of if the show would continue as roads could be unsafe for ticketholders. Hancock’s statement continued to say that the Tennessee Theatre and Ticketmaster Terms and Conditions “include that refunds will not be issued for inclement weather.”

“We encourage attendees to make a plan to allow plenty of time to arrive early and safely at the theatre. For those who cannot make it to the performance, we empathize with their disappointment and appreciate their understanding of the policy,” Hancock said.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show between January 10 and 21 went on sale in September, 2023. WICKED is the fourth longest-running show on Broadway.