HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox definitely rocks POTS! Hard Knox Pizza in Hardin Valley held a fundraiser to support people with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) Sunday night.

More than 300 people showed up to Knox Rocks POTS to support people who have been diagnosed with POTS. It’s an incurable condition leaving both children and adults disabled.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Summer Dashe suffers from debilitating symptoms. She was the emcee and speaker at Sunday’s event.

More than 100 symptoms are associated with POTS from memory trouble to lightheadedness to digestive issues. POTS happens when the body’s autonomic nervous system stops working properly.

Most of these patients spend years waiting for a diagnosis because many doctors are unfamiliar with the illness which is why organizers say awareness and research are so vital.

“You think you’re alone and you’re not all these people here are going through the same thing and all we want is our kids and our families to be healthy,” Shannon Allitt said.

“This illness is isolating, it’s debilitating, just that alone causes such depression. So I just think knowing that we’re going to always, always fight, I know my kid is thrilled to know that we’re out here and their community loves them,” said Kelly Sharp.

Two Knox County Commissioners Terry Hill and Larsen Jay showed up to the fundraiser, as well.

The event raised over $30 thousand with that money going to fund research to try to find the cause and better treatments.

More than $30,000 raised at tonight’s #KnoxRocksPOTS event for @Dysautonomia. Thank you to the parents, patients, & community members working so hard to #CureDys. Commissioners @LarsenJay and Terry Hill showed up. As a patient, I’m just stunned and grateful to all involved. #POTS pic.twitter.com/qmtbotoHNJ — Summer Dashe (@SummerDashe) October 24, 2021

For more information on POTS and if you’d like to donate, click here.