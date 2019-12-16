Powell High School students granted Winter Wishes

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Powell High School were treated to a little goodwill during the school’s second Winter Wishes event on Monday.

For the past month Powell High staff and community members have collected gifts for 1,400 students. Each student filled out a Winter Wish list and specified a gift he or she would like to receive for Christmas.

Wishes ranged from skateboards and teddy bears to chicken soup and gift cards.

The Renaissance team and leadership class organized and wrapped each gift.

“It was really cool for us to all work as a group and as a bunch of young leaders rising up to the occasion to give someone a little bit of joy this Christmas,” student Sydnie Ailey said.