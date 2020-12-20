Powell home goes up in flames, no injuries reported as Rural Metro investigates cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in the Powell community just before midnight on Saturday.
It broke out along the 300 block of Granville Conner Road and as crews arrived they found flames coming through the roof of the home.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Rural Metro is investigating the cause of this fire.
LATEST STORIES
- Dog thrown over Florida motel balcony ‘doing well’; court to decide custody
- Second stimulus checks: Breakthrough clears way for deal with $600 payments
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren’t disappearing
- Knox County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, along with 354 new cases of COVID-19
- Rep. Burchett: ‘We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill’