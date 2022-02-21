KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With prom season approaching, Frugality Thrift Boutique is hosting an event to provide girls with the full prom experience, all for free. The Powell community came together and donated dresses for high school girls to wear to prom, some dresses are new with tags.

Frugality will allow high school girls to check out a dress, shoes and accessories for their prom day. They ask that the items be returned within three days after their event.

Photos from: Jonathon Trotter of Frugality Thrift Boutique

On April 9, 23 and 29, Frugality Thrift Boutique will be at the Powell Lions Club for girls to get their nails, hair, makeup and pictures done free of charge. If you would like to volunteer for this portion of the event, contact Frugality Thrift Boutique at (865)945-4235.

Frugality Thrift Boutique wants to thank the community for taking the time to support them and the young ladies in the community. They strive to make each girl who stops by feel beautiful on their special day.

While the event has already started, the thrift shop is still accepting dress donations.