Powell woman honored with American Red Cross National Certificate of Merit

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Powell woman was honored Tuesday for saving a young girl’s life over the summer.

Paige McClancy was awarded the National Certificate of Merit from American Red Cross, saying she used the skills learned through their training to save a young girl’s life.

McClancy had attended a free first aid training session offered through her company. Days later, a friend of her daughter’s collapsed from heat stroke.

McClancy acted quickly – she told someone to call 911 and applied ice packs to bring her temperature down before EMS could make it to the scene.

She shared that the incident was like a flashback to the class and she knew what to do, remembering to ask all the questions, so that when the ambulance arrived she knew what to tell them.

American Red Cross offers classes on performing CPR, using an AED, babysitting and aquatic safety year-round. They also have a first aid American Red Cross app.