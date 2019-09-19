Power of the Purse returns to benefit Knox County mobile meals

There’s a great opportunity to grab some new and gently used designer purses and jewelry going on Thursday night in Knoxville.

The Power of the Purse is kicking off at the Rothchild Conference Center Thursday night. It benefits seniors with the Knox County Mobile Meals program.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the purse madness sale starts at 6 p.m. After that, all are invited to join for dinner and a short program emceed by

WATE anchor Lori Tucker. WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this event.