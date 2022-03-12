KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several utility providers are reporting power outages as a result of a winter storm that dropped 1 to 6 inches of snow Saturday morning across East Tennessee.

More than 1,100 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are without power as of 11:15 a.m. That number was higher early Saturday morning. It is unknown when power will be restored to all customers. You can find out where power outages are being reported in the KUB service area here.

Approximately 550 Sevier County residents are without power as of 11:15 a.m. The number of outages has decreased since early Saturday morning. Sevier County outages can be tracked on the Sevier County Electric System outage map.

Lenoir City Utilities Board was reporting more than 3,000 customers without power as of 11:15 a.m. The utility provider services Loudon and Knox counties. One of the neighborhoods LCUB serves, Woody Drive in Farragut, had power disrupted after a tree fell on power lines.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative is reporting more than 1,000 of its customers are without power across the Cumberland Plateau and into the southern part of the Tennessee Valley. The majority of customers that are reporting an outage are in McMinn, Meigs and Roane counties.