Powerball Jackpot increases to $730 million, 3 winning tickets worth $50,000 or more announced locally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday’s drawing didn’t see a winner for the Powerball jackpot, but three other winning tickets were announced in the region.

According to a release from Tennessee Lottery, five players matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing to win at least $50,000. Three of those players chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and because the Power Play number drawn was 3, the $50,000 prize was tripled to $150,000.

Three of the tickets were won within the WATE 6 On Your Side viewing area:

$50,000 at Ebenezer Market, 600 Ebenezer Rd in Knoxville

$50,000 at Weigel’s, 8410 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville

$150,000 at Vonore Mobile, 1015 Highway 411 in Vonore (Monroe County).

The other two locations include:

$150,000 at Friendly Market, 4720 Fort Henry Dr. in Kingsport (Sullivan County)

$150,000 at Express Mart, 320 Madison St. in Shelbyville (Bedford County)

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed. Click here for information on how to claim.

The estimated $730 million Powerball jackpotis the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history, the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $850 million, the second largest in game history, and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

“With rising excitement for these historic jackpots, the TEL encourages all players to take appropriate health and safety precautions when purchasing tickets at participating retailers,” Tennessee Lottery said in a news release.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, January 19, and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, January 20.