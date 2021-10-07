CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People across Cumberland County are cleaning up after an EF1 tornado ripped through the area Wednesday night.

The Crossville and Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency reported seven homes were damaged, two severely and five with minor roof damage. The agency also said no injuries have been reported to them.

Homeowners along Lawson Road near the Pine Grove Church experienced some of the worst damage.

“We come last night and it was real windy and real rainy,” said one of the men working to clear the roads of debris. “There’s tin all over the place and houses; it looks terrible.”

As the sun started to come up, people trickled their way out of their homes, talking about the sights and sounds from the night before.

“When they say it sounds like a freight train, it really sounds like a freight train,” Jack Becker said. “It’ll shake you up if you’re not ready for it.”

Becker’s neighbor, John O’Rourke, agreed.

“It looked like I was in the middle of a tornado from the ‘Wizard of Oz,'” O’Rourke said.

Becker said when he realized the tornado was coming toward him, he acted as best as he knew how.

“Better find a spot to hide, I ran in the house and grabbed my dog and ran into the bathroom and got in the bathtub,” he said. “I don’t know if that would have done any good if it hit the house, but that was the only place to go.”

As they inch closer to the 24-hour post-storm mark, all know tonight’s sleep will lead to tomorrow’s work.

“This is going to be week’s worth of cutting and burning, not something I’m looking forward to,” O’Rourke said.

They are still focusing on the good, because the outcome could’ve been a lot darker.

“There was some property damage to some of the houses, but all the people were left unhurt and in good condition and so, again, praise God,” O’Rourke said.