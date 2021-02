KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members were out in full force on Saturday morning, holding hands and praying for the lives lost in the community to gun violence and the safety for those in the region.

Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie was among others part of the event outside Austin-East Magnet High School.

The event being held, honoring the lives of Justin Taylor, Stanley Freeman Jr. and Janaria Muhammad – three students that lost their lives as a result of gun violence.