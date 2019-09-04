Preliminary autopsy report indicates man found on Appalachian Trail died from cardiac arrest

UPDATE: A preliminary autopsy report indicates that the man whose body was discovered on the Appalachian Trail on Monday died from cardiac arrest.
53-year-old David Ladley Swanson’s body was found about 2 p.m. Monday about 3.5 miles from Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found on the Appalachian Trail Monday.
According to a post on the CCSO Facebook page, the body has been identified as David Ladley Swanson, 53, of North Carolina.
The post states that CCSO is “working to determine a cause of death.”
An autopsy has been ordered.
The investigation is ongoing.