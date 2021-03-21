Preparing for prom season during COVID-19 pandemic

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — As the country passes the one year mark for the global pandemic, some normalcy is starting to return.

Children are back in school, businesses are open and some of the events canceled from last year and now moving forward.

Bella Boutique in West Knoxville was filled with shoppers Sunday afternoon, preparing for one of the biggest events that didn’t happen last year, prom.

In fact, even up until a few weeks ago, many weren’t sure if prom would be happening this year either.

Today, ladies were able to shop for dresses. It was more than just a trip to a dress store, it was a glimmer of hope.

“(I’m) super excited I get to go to prom since we didn’t get to go last year,” said high school senior Chelsey Lingerfelt. “It was kind of devastating that we didn’t get to go last year, but luckily it was only my junior year so we get to have senior prom, which is nice.”

RELATED STORY: Knox County Health Department to begin vaccinating Phase 2, age 55 and older groups Monday