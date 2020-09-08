Live: Pres. Trump speaks in Florida

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump will deliver remarks in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.

In a press release, the White House said Trump will arrive in Florida at Palm Beach International Airport just after 2 p.m. ET, and will make his way to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum to make a re-election campaign speech at 3 p.m. ET.

While in Jupiter, the president plans to remind Florida voters of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.

For the federal budget year beginning Oct. 1, the White House said Trump asked Congress for $250 million in annual funding to accelerate construction of infrastructure for the Everglades as part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration. The project aims to improve the Everglades by enhancing regional water storage capacity and reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

The president will also hold a rally Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

He’s expected to arrive at the Smith Reynolds Airport at 7 p.m. ET, which is where he will also hold a re-election campaign event.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Winston-Salem police and the Secret Service have been preparing for his rally since he visited Wilmington last Wednesday, designating it a “World War II Heritage City.”

According to NewsNation affiliate WJZY, fences have been set up around the airport to handle those who show up to support the president and for those who plan to protest.

COVID-19 safety measures are also in place. Hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks will happen as people enter the area. Attendees will also have to sign a waiver saying they take full responsibility if they catch the virus at the campaign stop.

Trump narrowly won both states in the 2016 presidential election.