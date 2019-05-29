Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
Southwesterly winds carry smoke over Sevier, Blount counties
EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) - Concerns for smoke around the Gatlinburg area had officials as well as WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Ken Weathers educating the public about wind currents from a prescribed burn Tuesday.
According to Weathers, the brisk southwesterly winds were spreading the smoke through Blount and Sevier Counties.
Had some calls from some in Sevier County asking about a fire/smoke. It looks as though there may be a fire in N.E. Monroe County and the brisk southwesterly winds are spreading the smoke through Blount and Sevier Counties. #tnwx pic.twitter.com/cX79g3Bz9d— Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) May 28, 2019
The Gatlinburg Police Department further confirmed the culprit winds with an update on its social media, stating the Tennessee Department of Forestry confirmed that the Cherokee National Forest conducted a prescRibed burn in Monroe County and the smoke from the burn was directed toward Gatlinburg via the southerly winds.
"Gatlinburg Fire officials confirm that there is no threat of wildfire in the City of Gatlinburg. The burn has concluded, and the smoke is expected to dissipate throughout the night," GPD's post concluded.
