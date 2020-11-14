Pretentious Beer Company releases beer to help Zoo Knoxville, tortoises

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new local beer was released on Friday, that aims to help save the tortoises.

It’s called Heroes in a Half Shell – Tortoise Power.

Pretentious Beer Company brewed the IPA using prickly pears they harvested from Zoo Knoxville, and in case you’re wondering, the fruit sits right outside the rhino enclosure.

A portion of the proceeds from every glass goes back to the zoo, and the Radiated Tortoise SAFE Program.

“We always try to keep a rotating charitable beer on tap whether its a dollar at the tap. We always try to find a local charity that matters, and the Knoxville zoo has always been something that we’ve always loved going to.” Pretentious Beer

The Radiated Tortoise Safe Program supports efforts in Madagascar to save the endangered reptiles from extinction. Collection by the black market pet trade and habitat destruction have cut the species down from 12 million to 3 million just in the last century.

You can also head to Zoo Knoxville next Thursday; Pretentious and the new IPA will be featured at a pop-up Craft Bear night.

It runs from 5-8 p.m., and the event is free after you pay zoo admission.