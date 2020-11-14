KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new local beer was released on Friday, that aims to help save the tortoises.
It’s called Heroes in a Half Shell – Tortoise Power.
Pretentious Beer Company brewed the IPA using prickly pears they harvested from Zoo Knoxville, and in case you’re wondering, the fruit sits right outside the rhino enclosure.
A portion of the proceeds from every glass goes back to the zoo, and the Radiated Tortoise SAFE Program.
“We always try to keep a rotating charitable beer on tap whether its a dollar at the tap. We always try to find a local charity that matters, and the Knoxville zoo has always been something that we’ve always loved going to.”Pretentious Beer
The Radiated Tortoise Safe Program supports efforts in Madagascar to save the endangered reptiles from extinction. Collection by the black market pet trade and habitat destruction have cut the species down from 12 million to 3 million just in the last century.
You can also head to Zoo Knoxville next Thursday; Pretentious and the new IPA will be featured at a pop-up Craft Bear night.
It runs from 5-8 p.m., and the event is free after you pay zoo admission.
LATEST STORIES
- Health experts optimistic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Over 170K new US coronavirus cases in single day, yet another record
- LAST MINUTE: Dobyns Bennett vs McMinn Co. game canceled due to COVID-19
- Oak Ridge leaders urge caution as virus found in water from all parts of city
- Pretentious Beer Company releases beer to help Zoo Knoxville, tortoises