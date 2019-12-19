Previously suspended Catholic deacon reinstated by Bishop Stika

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Catholic deacon who had previously been suspended after allegations of “inappropriate behavior” has been reinstated by the Diocese of Knoxville.

Deacon Joe Stackhouse will be able to return to his ministerial and teaching duties in Knoxville effective Dec. 22.

In July, Stackhouse had been suspended by Bishop Richard Stika after an allegation of “inappropriate behavior with a minor.”

After an investigation, Stika stated in a release the allegation has been determined to be false.

Stika saying in the release, “our Diocesan Review Board, comprised of law enforcement, heath care, psychology and counseling experts conducted a thorough review of the facts and similarly found no credibility to the allegation. They have recommended that Deacon Stackhouse be reinstated in good standing.”

