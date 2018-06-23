Pridefest parade, festival brings thousands to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Saturday thousands of people lined Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville for the 13th annual Pride Parade before heading to the Civic Coliseum for Pride Fest.

"It's my first pride and I got all of my friends together and this year is a big year for me because I found out I'm gay," said Rachel.

Others came to support their friends and family.

"My dad came out gay my fourth grade year and now I'm almost a senior and so I'm here to support him and my best friend that came out as trans our 9th grade year," said Camryn Bean.

Dillon Nowatchik says this Pridefest was his first and to be able to have the support of his church family meant the world.

"I like to express myself and I like to be who I am," said Nowatchik. "This is my first year coming to pride and I feel really good coming out and expressing who I am to all of these lovely people. I was in the parade actually with my methodist church. We had such a great time and my heart was just filled with joy. I even teared up a little bit."

Rachel says seeing thousands of people out at pride today makes her feel accepted.

"It just really shows me that there is still some good left here and showing all the happiness just makes me happy," said Rachel.

