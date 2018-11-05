Primrose Schools help Second Harvest by holding turkey toss Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away many are already planning our feasts centered of course around the turkey, but for many people getting a turkey is not so easy.

Primrose Schools of Farragut and West Knoxville are trying to help out this week with a turkey toss.

Students and their parents at the Farragut location were piling up the turkeys Monday morning for those in need.

"This is our seventh year doing a non-perishable food drive, and we're really excited to kick off this year with a fun turkey toss," said Lacy Krager, Primrose School of Farragut Director.

They partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to fill up a large box one turkey at a time.

"Who children become is just as important as what they know, and we want to instill a sense of community awareness in them and teach them the importance of giving back without expectation," Krager said.

Primrose staff also made it fun for the kids by letting them toss footballs that were dressed as turkeys.

"They cannot lift a frozen turkey, so we've created little turkey footballs for them to toss in place of that so that they can still be active participants," Krager said.

Food is a constant need, but when the holidays roll around Second Harvest works to make sure everyone has a turkey on the table.

The turkeys donated during the turkey toss will go to the school pantry program.

"We put thpantry specifically at a school in a needy area," said Kristie Hopwood, Second Harvest Agency Relations Coordinator. "By the end of November we'll have a total of seven, so we want them to be able to give the families turkeys for Thanksgiving, and this keeps that cost down."

Last year between both Primrose Schools they collected more than 2500 pounds of food. This year they are trying to beat that goal.

"Hunger is something that affects people of all races, colors and creeds and even socioeconomic status so it is important to give back when you are able," Krager said.

They are lending a helping hand by tossing turkeys.

"Hopefully we're providing smoething that a family wouldn't have otherwise," Hopwood said.

Primrose school of West Knoxville in Cedar Bluff will be holding their turkey toss Tuesday morning.